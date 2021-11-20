Poland’s PM to hold talks in Europe on border crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he will hold a series of talks in Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue. Mateusz Morawiecki said Saturday he was meeting counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia over the weekend and will travel to some other European countries during the week. He said it is a “very serious geopolitical situation,” with migrants from the Middle East remaining in Belarus and continuing attempts to force their way into EU member Poland. Poland is pushing them back and says it is protecting the border for all of Europe. Some migrants have been flown back to their home countries.