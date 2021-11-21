Austria enters nationwide lockdown to fight soaring cases

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has gone into a nationwide lockdown in a desperate effort to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. The lockdown in the Alpine nation comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and some hospitals have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity. The lockdown will last at least 10 days but could extend to 20 days. People will be able to leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Kindergartens and schools will remain open for those who need them, but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible. Not quite 66% of Austria’s 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated and there is a vocal minority who refuse to be inoculated.