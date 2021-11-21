China says 5 citizens kidnapped from Congo mining operation

BEIJING (AP) — China says five of its citizens have been kidnapped from a mining operation in eastern Congo. The Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa posted on its Chinese social media account that the five were abducted early Sunday from the site in South Kivu province that borders Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. It urged all Chinese citizens to leave South Kivu and the neighboring provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, saying the security situation in the area was “extremely complex and grim” and that there was little possibility of providing aid in the event of an attack or kidnapping. Despite the danger, Chinese businesses have moved into Congo and other unstable African states in a quest for minerals and other natural resources.