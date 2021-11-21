Ex-protester, far-right lawmaker to meet in Chilean runoff

By EVA VERGARA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A conservative lawmaker with a history of defending Chile’s military dictatorship and a former student protest leader are headed to a polarizing presidential runoff after failing to garner enough votes to win the country’s election outright. José Antonio Kast finished Sunday’s presidential election first with 28% of the vote compared to 26% for Gabriel Boric following a bruising campaign that laid bare deep social tensions in the country. In a speech to supporters late Sunday, Kast doubled down on his far right rhetoric, framing the Dec. 19 runoff as a choice between “communism and liberty.” In contrast, Boric accepted the results and urged his supporters to convince doubters.