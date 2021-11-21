Indonesia hosts World Superbike finale on brand-new circuit

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

MANDALIKA, Indonesia (AP) — Toprak Razgatlioglu, a Yamaha rider, became the first-ever Turkish rider to win the Superbike World Championship after finishing second behind six-time world champion Jonathan Rea in race one at the beachside Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit. The final round on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok has drawn tens of thousands of fans, the biggest crowd for any event in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia was one of the Asian countries hardest-hit by the pandemic.