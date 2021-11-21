Interpol election raises rights concerns about fair policing

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The world police agency meets in Istanbul this week to elect new leadership. But human rights groups are warning that Interpol’s powerful network of global cops could end up in the hands of authoritarian governments. Representatives of countries like China and the United Arab Emirates are bidding for top posts. Interpol says it refuses to be used for political ends. Critics contend that if these candidates win, their countries will use Interpol’s global reach to apprehend exiled dissidents and even political opponents at home. Interpol’s president and executive committee set its overall strategy while the secretary-general handles the day-to-day operations and is its public face.