Kidnappers release 2 of 17 missionaries abducted in Haiti

By HAROLD ISAAC

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago are safe and “in good spirits” after being freed in Haiti. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information. “While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said. The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.