Official: Gunmen shoot dead 3 coal miners in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen have shot and killed three workers at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The top administrator in Harnai district in Baluchistan province said Sunday the early morning violence took place in the Sharag area where most of the province’s coal mines are located. Haranai is located about 124 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan. Police were searching for the assailants. Baluch separatist groups have previously claimed responsibility for similar attacks on coal miners in the region.