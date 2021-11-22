Ethiopia PM says he will lead army ‘from the battlefront’

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” as of Tuesday, a dramatic new step by the Nobel Peace Prize-winner in a devastating yearlong war. Abiy Ahmed says in a statement that “this is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed.” With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government this month declared a state of emergency. An estimated tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and fighters from the country’s Tigray region. The United States and others warn that Africa’s second-most populous country could fracture in the fighting.