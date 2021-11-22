Skip to Content
Ex-South Korean strongman Chun Doo-hwan dies at age 90

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korean military strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who crushed pro-democracy demonstrations in 1980, has died. He was 90. Emergency officials say Chun died Tuesday morning. Police said Chun suffered a cardiac arrest at his Seoul home and emergency officials rushed to his residence. Chun seized power in a 1979 military coup and ruled South Korea for about eight years. He brutally suppressed pro-democracy protests and detained tens of thousands of people to consolidate his grip on power. Official data say about 200 people were killed in a government crackdown in 1980 on protests in the southern city of Gwangju.

