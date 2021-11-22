Fernando González, AP head of Caribbean news, dies in Cuba

JOHN RICE

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fernando González, the head of Caribbean newsgathering for The Associated Press, has died in Havana. González died after falling suddenly ill late Sunday. He was 60. He spent decades covering and directing major stories across Latin America, from papal visits to border skirmishes, hurricanes and hostage standoffs. AP Executive Editor Julie Pace says, “Fernando represented the best of AP. He was a terrific journalist and loved the big stories.” He was born in Uruguay, graduated from high school in Chile and attended college in Miami before eventually moving into television news production.