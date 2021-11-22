Harris to announce $1.5B investment in health care workforce

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will announce the Biden administration is investing $1.5 billion from the coronavirus aid package to address the health care worker shortage in underserved communities. The funding being announced Monday will go to the National Health Service Corps, Nurse Corps and Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery programs. They’re all federal programs that offer scholarship and loan repayments for health care students and workers if they pledge to work in underserved and high-risk communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has both highlighted and exacerbated health care disparities for minority and underserved communities.