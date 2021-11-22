Israel announces Hamas arrests, day after deadly shooting

Israel’s internal security agency says it has arrested more than 50 members of a Hamas cell in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem that were involved in planning attacks on Israelis. Monday’s announcement came a day after a Hamas gunman killed an Israeli man and injured four others in a shooting near a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City. The Shin Bet says the Hamas cell had been uncovered in recent weeks and was planning several attacks in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Israel.