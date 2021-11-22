Lukashenko assails EU for refusing to hold talks on migrants

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader has chafed at the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrants on the country’s border with Poland. President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border with Poland. He also criticized EU officials for refusing to negotiate an end to the standoff. The EU has accused Lukashenko’s government of orchestrating the migration surge on its eastern flank as a “hybrid attack” in retaliation for the bloc’s sanctions over the Belarusian authorities crackdown on domestic protests. Belarus denies the charge.