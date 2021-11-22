Yes, there are turkeys for Thanksgiving – for a price

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

First, the good news: There is no shortage of whole turkeys in the U.S. this Thanksgiving. But those turkeys — along with other holiday staples like cranberry sauce and pie filling — could cost more. The American Farm Bureau estimates a Thanksgiving feast for 10 will cost $53.31 this year, up 14% from a year ago. Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain says labor, transportation and feed costs all soared this year and remain elevated. Some groceries are still offering deals on turkeys, but experts say those deals will be less common this year as stores also feel the impact of inflation.