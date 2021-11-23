After 4 years as pawn in US-China game, Seattle man is home

By ERIKA KINETZ

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Daniel Hsu is a U.S. citizen who spent four years trapped in China. Chinese authorities had blocked him from leaving, though he hadn’t committed any crime. Just before last week’s meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Hsu got word that he’d be allowed to go home. As Hsu flew back to Seattle, seven Chinese nationals convicted of crimes in the U.S. returned to China. U.S. officials emphasized that this was not a prisoner swap, but Beijing’s ability to make deals by effectively taking people like Hsu hostage has raised concerns that China will double down on the practice. For Hsu, it didn’t matter whether he was a bargaining chip. He told the AP he’s just happy to be home for Thanksgiving.