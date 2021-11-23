Attack by extremists in Burkina Faso kills at least 19

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government press agency says at least 19 people, including nine security force members, have been killed during an attack by extremists in Burkina Faso. Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday one of its staff members was also injured in the attack in Foube in the Center-North region, and a healthcare center was burned down. Sunday’s violence was likely targeting a gendarme post a few hundred meters away. The attack is the latest in escalating violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State across the country, that’s killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people. Earlier this month more than 50 people were killed, including 49 gendarmes in the Sahel’s Soum province.