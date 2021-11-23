EXPLAINER: What are the charges in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing?

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors in the trial of the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery must decide whether one or all of them is guilty of murder. A conviction could send them to prison for life. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a truck after seeing the 25-year-old Black man running in their Georgia neighborhood in February 2020. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan recorded cellphone video as he joined the pursuit, capturing the moments when Travis McMichael shot Arbery. The defendants are all white. Each is charged with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.