Explosion at munitions factory in Serbia kills at least 2

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s state RTS television has reported that a series of explosions ripped through an munitions factory on the outskirts of Belgrade, killing at least 2 workers and injuring at least 16. The report said the first explosion took place around 2 p.m at the section producing rockets and could be heard in the capital city as well. It said rescuers were looking for potentially more victims. RTS said about 100 workers were at the factory area when the blasts happened. The injured workers have been transferred to hospitals in Belgrade with severe burns while more people remain unaccounted for. There has been no official statement yet from police.