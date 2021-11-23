French PM singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

PARIS (AP) — The prime minister of France, who tested positive for COVID on Monday, is being singled out on social media as the prime example of what not to do in the pandemic. Multiple videos are being circulated online of a maskless Prime Minister Jean Castex vigorously shaking hands with elected officials in an enclosed space at a Paris mayoral congress on Nov. 16. Many people are pointing out that the French government’s official line is that everyone should keep using preventative measures. Castex’s infection is a potential embarrassment for the French government and for President Emmanuel Macron ahead of April’s presidential election. Castex says he was infected by his 11-year-old daughter.