Joanne Shenandoah, celebrated Native American singer, dies

The Associated Press

The celebrated Native American singer-songwriter Joanne Shenandoah has died. She was 63. The Native American Music Awards & Association says on its website that Shenandoah died Monday night in Scottsdale, Arizona, after complications of abdominal bleeding. Shenandoah was a member of the Wolf Clan of the Oneida Nation. She grew up in central New York state. She won 14 Native American Music Awards, the most for a single artist. She was among the artists who contributed to “Sacred Ground: A Tribute to Mother Earth,” which won the Grammy award for Best Native American music album in 2006, and was nominated twice for Grammys for her own recordings.