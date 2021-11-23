Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

MIAMI (AP) — An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie says he fatally shot himself in the head. Attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement that Laundrie’s parents have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide. Laundrie’s skeletal remains found in a Florida nature preserve were positively identified last month using dental records. Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.