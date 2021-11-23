Skip to Content
US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to require essential nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22. An announcement is expected Tuesday. A senior administration official said the requirement brings the rules for essential travelers in line with those that took effect earlier this month for leisure travelers, when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals. Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement later Tuesday. 

