Van for disabled strayed, hit truck in crash that killed 5

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say the van in a crash with a tractor-trailer that killed five of its passengers had been leased to an organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities. The state patrol says troopers are still investigating why the van crossed the center line Monday in Geauga County and hit a commercial tractor attached to a flatbed trailer. The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities says it owned the van and leased it to a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities. It was not clear Tuesday whether any of the victims were clients of the nonprofit.