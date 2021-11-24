3 in Mexico who investigated killings were themselves probed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three women who volunteered to investigate a 2011 massacre of 193 people later found out that they themselves had been investigated by prosecutors, possibly because their findings embarrassed Mexican authorities. The case involved a journalist, a lawyer and the founder of a forensic investigation team. Instead of spending its time looking for the killers who bashed in the heads of the 193 victims, the federal attorney general’s office at the time decided to investigate the researchers for alleged organized crime violations. The real killers were almost certainly the old Zetas drug cartel. The three women said Wednesday their phones had been traced, and called it “an attack on democracy.”