Ethiopia says Abiy at war front, handing duties to deputy

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to the battlefront to take charge in the country’s yearlong war and left the daily work of running the country to his deputy. A government spokesman told reporters Wednesday the prime minister arrived at the front Tuesday. But he didn’t give details on the location. The war in Africa’s second most populous nation has killed an estimated tens of thousands of people. Countries including France, Germany and Turkey have told their citizens to leave immediately as rival fighters from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region advance on the capital Addis Ababa.