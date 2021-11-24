Iraqi Kurds cite work, graft as reasons behind Minsk gamble

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

DOHUK, Iraq (AP) — Rising unemployment, endemic corruption and a recent economic crisis that slashed state salaries have pushed Iraqi Kurds to sell their homes, cars and other belongings to pay off smugglers with the hope of reaching the European Union from the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Most of the migrants stuck on the Belarus-Kurdish border have been from Iraq’s Kurdistan region — one of the most stable in the conflict-scarred country. But nepotism, joblessness and growing repression have undermined faith in a decent future for the autonomous region and kindled the desire in many to leave.