Israeli, Moroccan defense ministers meet in landmark visit

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s defense minister is meeting with his Moroccan counterpart in Rabat. The meeting is part of a landmark visit to formalize security cooperation between the two countries. Israel and Morocco established formal relations last year as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. Benny Gantz’s trip is the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to one of the Arab states that established open relations. The trip that aims to further strengthen defense ties between the countries. Gantz met with Abdellatif Loudiyi, the Moroccan defense minister, on Wednesday. The two are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation and future arms sales.