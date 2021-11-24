Q&A: T-Pain talks new book, embracing his musical legacy

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — There may be a plethora of adjectives to describe music superstar T-Pain, but boring is never included. So when the idea of writing a book was presented, he knew what he would not be writing: an autobiography. The “Buy U a Drank” singer is transitioning from consumer to instructor with his new book, “Can I Mix You a Drink?” Co-written with professional cocktail expert Maxwell Britten, the book is filled with 50 alcoholic drink recipes inspired by Pain’s music and career travels. One drink, called the I’m So Hood, he requests be served in a paper bag.