The Human: Richard Jenkins’ real, lived-in performances

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s appropriate that at the center of a film called “The Humans” is Richard Jenkins, a character-actor everyman extraordinaire. The film, directed by Stephen Karam from his Tony-winning play, is a starry ensemble led by a typically humble yet tour-de-force performance by Jenkins. The 74-year-old actor stars as the father of a family that gathers for Thanksgiving in his daughter’s new New York City apartment. In an interview, Jenkins says he only became comfortable in his own skin as an actor in midlife. Says Jenkins: “It’s really hard to believe that you’re enough.” “The Humans” debuts Wednesday in theaters and on Showtime.