Families of Beirut blast victims rally for probe to resume

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Families of the victims of last year’s explosion in Beirut’s port have rallied outside Lebanon’s top court to denounce what they say are intentional obstructions in the probe of the devastating blast. The demonstrators on Thursday said their message was: “We are sick of waiting.” Lebanon’s investigation into the August 2020 explosion was suspended earlier this month for three weeks after a deluge of legal challenges filed by defendants. Those three weeks have now run out and a decision was expected Thursday whether the probe would resume. The families said in a statement that the latest suspension of the probe was “surprising and shameful.”