Spanish metalworkers call off strike after pay rise deal

MADRID (AP) — Metalworkers in the southern Spanish province of Cádiz are returning to work after trade unions reached a pay agreement with employers. The agreement still needs to be approved by workers, who will vote in a ballot Friday. Details of the deal were not immediately made public. The open-ended strike began Nov. 16, with street protests at times turning violent as riot police clashed with strikers and their supporters. Workers demanded a pay rise in line with the surging inflation rate, which in October stood at 5.5%. In the meantime, the wages of many people have stagnated.