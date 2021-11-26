Councilman: Person shot at crowded North Carolina mall

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A city councilman says a person was shot during an apparent fight Friday at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told multiple news outlets a person had been shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall Friday. He said he had spoken to the police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear how badly the person was wounded. The Durham Police Department didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. WRAL-TV showed traffic snarled around the mall, with lines of cars trying to exit the parking lot, and numerous police cars with lights flashing outside a department store.