Czech president swears in opposition leader as new premier

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech president has sworn in Petr Fiala as the country’s new prime minister following last month’s parliamentary election. Milos Zeman and Fiala, the leader of the coalition that captured most votes in the Oct 8-9 vote were separated by a clear screen during the ceremony at the presidential chateau in Lany, west of Prague, after the president tested positive for the coronavirus and must isolate. In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to form a new government. It’s not immediately clear when Zeman might appoint the entire Cabinet.