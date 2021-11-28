‘Encanto,’ ‘House of Gucci’ fuel Thanksgiving box office

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney’s “Encanto” and the Lady Gaga-led “House of Gucci” both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Encanto” led the box office with $27 million over the weekend and $40.3 million across the five-day holiday frame. MGM’s “House of Gucci,” from director Ridley Scott, debuted with $14.2 million over the three-day weekend and $21.8 million across five days.