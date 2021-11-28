Skip to Content
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded. A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said for the last two years, Abloh battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart. Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey. 

