Israeli president celebrates Hanukkah at West Bank site

By MOSHE EDRI

Associated Press

HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s president has visited one of the most contentious spots in the occupied West Bank to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Sunday’s visit by Isaac Herzog to the West Bank city of Hebron sparked scuffles between Israeli security forces and protesters. Herzog said he was visiting the Cave of the Patriarchs to celebrate the ancient city’s Jewish past and promote interfaith relations. The city is known for its tiny ultranationalist Jewish settler community and difficult living conditions for Palestinians. The visit drew widespread criticism from Palestinians and left-wing Israelis.