Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:36 PM

Man can revive suit against New Orleans over police beating

KTVZ

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Hispanic Iraq War veteran can revive his lawsuit over a beating by two New Orleans police officers who he says called him a “fake American.” The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Jorge Gomez on Nov. 18. Gomez says he wore fatigues and a beret to a New Orleans bar in July 2018. Gomez says the officers then questioned his service before beating him. The New Orleans Police Department fired both officers. A federal judge had ruled that Gomez couldn’t sue the city over the officers’ actions. Appeals court judges say the question needs more examination.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content