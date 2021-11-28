Australia confirms 2 omicron cases as travel curbs tighten

By ADAM SCHRECK and ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Australian officials say two overseas travelers arriving in Sydney are the first to test positive in the country for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, as nations around the world tightened controls against the worrying new strain. The two passengers were among a group of 14 others who arrived in Australia from southern Africa on Saturday, They were asymptomatic and were both vaccinated for COVID-19. The remaining 12 have been placed in quarantine. cent history of travel to seven southern African nations. Neighboring New Zealand announced it was restricting travel from nine southern African countries because of the threat posed by the variant, and Japan widened its border controls to include more countries from the region.