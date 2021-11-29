4 children, woman found shot to death in California home

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and a woman have been found shot to death in a Southern California home and that a man believed to be the children’s father has been detained. The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds and paramedics pronounced all of them dead at the scene. The department says the man believed to be the children’s father was detained after he showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station.