At least 1 person killed as storm pounds Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — A powerful storm has pounded Istanbul and other parts of Turkey, killing at least one person and causing havoc in the city of around 15 million people. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that a woman was killed on Monday in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district where strong gusts tore off part of a roof which landed on top of her and her child. The child survived with injuries. Private NTV television reported that the gusts also knocked down a clock tower, uprooted trees and caused at least three trucks to overturn. The Bosporus was also closed to maritime traffic and ferry services were canceled. At least six Turkish Airlines flights scheduled to land in Istanbul were diverted to the cities of Ankara and Izmir.