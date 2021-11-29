Belarusian leader accuses Lithuania of dumping dead migrants

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Lithuanian authorities of dumping the bodies of migrants on the border between the two countries. It’s a claim rejected by Lithuania amid soaring tensions over migration. Lukashenko said Monday during a meeting with top military brass that Belarusian border guards found two bodies of migrants left on the border over the weekend. The European Union has accused Lukashenko of waging a “hybrid attack” against the bloc. The EU says Belarus encourages migrants to cross into neighboring EU members Poland and Lithuania. The EU says the aim is to destabilize the bloc in revenge for sanctions. Belarusian authorities deny the accusations.