Embattled Kansas lawmaker arrested for second time in month

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving — his second arrest in less than a month. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a trooper arrested Aaron Coleman around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 near Lawrence and took him to the Douglas County Jail, where he bonded out hours later. Coleman was already out on bond from an Oct. 30 domestic battery arrest following a fight with his brother. The Kansas City, Kansas, Democrat has been embroiled in controversy since before he took office after being elected in 2020. Coleman did not immediately return phone and email messages left Monday morning by The Associated Press. His latest arrest prompted fresh calls for his resignation or removal from office.