Indian lawmakers repeal farm reforms after year of protests

By KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian lawmakers have repealed agricultural legislation that provoked a year of nationwide protests from farmers, in a move that was seen as a major reversal and rare climbdown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The Farm Laws Repeal bill on Monday passed Indian Parliament ten days after Modi announced the surprise decision to withdraw the reforms. Tens of thousands of farmers kept up protests outside of the capital New Delhi and elsewhere in the past year fear saying the new laws would drastically shrink their incomes. Political analysts say upcoming elections in key states for Modi’s ruling party are a major reason behind the surprise move to withdraw the reforms that would have given more private-sector control in agriculture.