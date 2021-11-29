Liz Weston: How to maximize your ‘health span’

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

We’re living longer on average, but the number of years we’re healthy hasn’t kept up. The result is what actuaries call a “health span gap,” or years and sometimes decades spent living with disabilities. If you want to maximize the number of healthy years you have both before and after retirement, first consider what you can do about the big five leading causes of late-life disability – tobacco use, obesity, high blood sugar, dietary risks and high blood pressure. Then schedule recommended screenings and vaccinations. Finally, consider sleep, social engagement and sense of purpose.