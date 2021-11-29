Turkey’s Erdogan says he will visit UAE in February

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he plans to pay a return visit to the United Arab Emirates in February. The two countries are trying to put years of tense relations behind them. Erdogan made the comments late Sunday on his return from a trip to Turkmenistan. Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince visited Ankara last week in his first official trip to Turkey since 2012. It was the highest-level visit to Turkey by an Emirati official since relations between the two countries hit a low. Erdogan and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan oversaw the signing of nearly a dozen cooperation deals during the visit. A top Emirati official said that the UAE has earmarked $10 billion for investment in Turkey.