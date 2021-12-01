ABC’s Stephanopoulos to interview Baldwin about set shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin will talk about the deadly shooting in October on the set of the movie “Rust” in an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News. The interview will air as a prime-time special Thursday on ABC and will stream later on Hulu. Baldwin fired a prop gun that had been loaded with live ammunition. A cinematographer was killed and the film’s director was injured. It will be the first time Baldwin has spoken in depth on screen about the shooting. ABC News says it will do a more in-depth report on the investigation into the killing next week on “20/20.”