Explosion of WWII bomb in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a World War II bomb has exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich. The blast on Wednesday injured three people. One of them was seriously hurt. A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near a train station. The site is located on the approach to Munich’s central station which is a bit over a kilometer (about a half-mile) to the east. Trains to and from that station were suspended. Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany even 76 years after the end of the war. They are often discovered during work on construction sites.