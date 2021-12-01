Greece approves mandatory vaccination for those aged over 60

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers have approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all residents aged over 60 living on pain of a monthly fine, to deal with an infection surge and the emergence of the omicron variant. The draft law backed by the center-right government and a center-left opposition party Wednesday targets the country’s age group most vulnerable to death or intubation from the coronavirus. Some 17% of Greeks aged over 60 are unvaccinated. They have until Jan. 16 to get their first jabs, or will be fined 100 euros ($113) for every month they remain unvaccinated. Parties that opposed the measure said it was too harsh on low-income people who don’t want to be inoculated.