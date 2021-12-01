Man arrested after breaching security at UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested after breaching security at Britain’s Parliament. Photos showed a man being held on the ground Wednesday inside a gated yard at Parliament while officers stood over him with guns pointed. He was later taken away in a police van. The Metropolitan Police force said the man was detained on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. It said the incident was not being treated as terrorism. The Houses of Parliament are patrolled by armed police, and security was increased after an officer guarding a gate was stabbed to death by an Islamic State-inspired attacker in March 2017.